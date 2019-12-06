MORIAH | Newman Groshans passed away on December 3, 2019.

He was born August 27, 1930 in North Bangor, NY, the son of Newman Groshans and Julia (Allen) Groshans, (mother and father).

He married Betty Fellioe Groshans on March 17, 1952.

In addition to his wife Betty he is survived by his loving children, Dale Groshans, Darlene Merriken and husband Jay Merriken and David D. Groshans; his grandchildren, Shaun Groshans, Heather Racine, Keith Groshans and 5 great grandchildren, Issace, Seaira, Olivia, Brier and Arianna; two great great grandsons, Blake and Robbie; 3 step grandchildren, Stephan, Ryan and Eliza and 7 step great great grand kids.; his sister, Laura Brace; sister-in-law Laura J. Groshans ; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Mary Alice and Arnold LaFountain, sister-in-law Evelyn Bush as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Our loving family members that he has joined are mother and father, brothers William and wife Dorothy, Joel and wife Theda, Allan and baby sisters Lillian and Thelma.

A service was held on Sunday at the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry.

Burial will be in the spring in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ticonderoga, NY.To leave condolences with the family please visit www.harland funeralhome.com.