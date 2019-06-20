TICONDEROGA | Oscar W. Hughes of Ticonderoga, New York died June 4, 2019 with loving family at his side at The Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls, New York. He was 86.

He was born in Moriah, New York and was the son of Kenneth and Louise (Wilson) Hughes.

He was a man who was not afraid of hard work. At age 16 he dropped out of school and went to Albany to work. He lied about his age and was hired as a roofer. He worked there for a few years and then returned to Moriah to work for the Republic Steel Company in the mines in Mineville, New York. He later worked for International Paper Company in Ticonderoga, New York for 34 years and then retired.

In his early years he was a member of the Army Reserves. If working a full time job was not enough he had several side jobs throughout his lifetime. He operated a television sales and repair store, sold and installed satellite dishes, operated a lawn care business and even picked apples at local orchards to provide for his family. His sons frequently worked with him on these side jobs.

When he started employment with International Paper Company he relocated his family to Ticonderoga, New York.

Our father was kind, loving and generous. There were times in our lives he was a single parent raising us on his own. He would do anything for any one of us. He had such an incredible memory and so enjoyed telling his stories to anyone that would listen. Tales we will share with our children and grandchildren.

During his last days we were all truly blessed with the time we were given to spend with him together as a family.

Our Dad is survived by his children Roxanne (Gregory) Harris, Randall Hughes, Christopher (Regina) Hughes, Gregory Hughes, his grandchildren Terry Brannock II, Seth Brannock, Ryan Harris, Allison (Justin) Rizzo, Justin (Jenna) Hughes, Sherrae Weaver, Joshua Hughes, Oscar Hughes, Cooper Hughes, Kaileigh Hughes, Mitchell Hughes and 10 great-grandchildren.

We love you Dad and we will miss you.

Our family would like to thank the staff at The Pines Nursing Home for the wonderful care they gave our father.

Per our father's request there will be no calling hours or services held.