MORIAH | Pamela J. (Bryan) Sargent, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, with her family by her side.

Pam was born on November 30, 1947. She graduated from Moriah Central School in 1965. She was a lifetime Moriah area resident.

Pam was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend who cared for her family deeply. Pam devoted much of her time and energy to her family, especially her grandchildren. Pam was proud of all of her grandchildren and always looked forward to hearing about their accomplishments, whether it be sports, academics, or life achievements. She enjoyed shopping and going out to eat with her friends, especially her cousin Diane Bauer. Pam loved traveling with her husband Gary. She especially liked spending time at their camp in the Thousand Islands region and visiting with lifelong friends Mike and Renee Donovan. Pam loved the beach and being at the ocean in Maine with her family. She enjoyed the sunshine and fresh air while sitting on her porch.

Pam is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary J. Sargent; her mother Geraldine O’Born; her brothers, Billy Bryan, and Rob (Tammy) O’Born; her three sons, Gary (Vicki) Sargent, Jim (Lara) Sargent, and Jeremy (Erin) Sargent; and seven beloved grandchildren, Tucker; Jimmy and Jack; Jerin, Kaydin, Kohin and Sadie.

Pam was predeceased by her father, Bill Bryan; and her in-laws, Fred and Alice Sargent.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Port Henry on Saturday, September 21 at 1pm.

