HAGUE | Patricia A. (Duell) Swinton, of Hague, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Ticonderoga, January 18, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Duell.

Pat lived most of her life in Crown Point and Hague, New York.

She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed her many years working at Silver Bay Association.

She was a long-time member of the Hague Volunteer Fire Department and Women’s Auxiliary.

Patricia was pre-deceased by Richard Myers, Frank Swinton and her life-long friend, Gary Boyd.

She is survived by her eight children, James Smith, Karen Jean Gannon, Betty Ann Hotaling, Richard Smith, JoAnn Smith, Rick Myers of Hague, Robert Myers and his companion, Tracy Winch of Hague, and Angela Swinton of Putnam Station; four step-children, Kenny Swinton, Kevin Swinton, Eddie Swinton and Jack Swinton; and two granddaughters, Anna Hayes and Caitlin Myers both of Hague.

A Memorial Service and Graveside Service will take place at a later date in the Spring at a time to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank everyone who helped Pat in her time of need.