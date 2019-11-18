TICONDEROGA | Patricia Ann Blowers, 76, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Ticonderoga, March 6, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth (Desjadon) Vradenburg.

Mrs. Blowers was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and a 1962 graduate of Ticonderoga High School.

For many years, she was a babysitter and child care provider for many local children in the neighborhood, having cared for up to fourteen children at one time.

She served as the Ticonderoga Little League Treasurer for 16 years, and also served as a Girl Scout Leader and Cub Master for many years.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Ralph A. Blowers; one daughter, Barbara Cox and her husband, Randy of Lee Center, NY, two sons, Master Sgt. U.S. Air Force Ret. Timothy Blowers of Hinton, Iowa and Lt. Col. U.S. Air Force Michael Blowers and his wife Sarah of Goodyear, Arizona; one sister, Mary Gonyo; and three brothers, Donald Vradenburg, William Vradenburg, and Frederick Vradenburg. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will take place in the Spring at the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga, followed by burial at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.