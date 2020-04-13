Patricia Ann Gibbs, age 66, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 12, 2020 in Ticonderoga, NY.

Patricia is survived by her fiancé Dominic Spezio of Salem, NY; daughter Nicole Gibbs and her significant other, Brady Johnson, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; her son Daniel Gibbs and his significant other Rene Sprague and grandchildren Jayden, Tanner and Deagan all of Crown Point.

She was predeceased by her parents Emil “Pasquale” and LionaCollelo.

Patricia was born November 26, 1953 in Ticonderoga, NY. She attended Moriah Central School. She resided in Ticonderoga much of her adult life. After retirement she moved to Salem, NY.

Patty was a social person, active in the community for many years serving on the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad as an ALS technician. She worked in health care most of her life and loved helping others. She had a passion for animals and at one time owned a Pet Store in Ticonderoga. She also had a school outreach program with animals not native to the area.

Due to the COVID 19 outbreak and the rules on social distancing there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

The family would like to thank the ElderwoodNursing Home for the care and compassion during a difficult time. Her special friend Cassie Armstrong went above and beyond to make Patty feel special.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad, PO Box 265, Ticonderoga, NY.