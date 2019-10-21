CROWN POINT | Patricia Ann (Gravelle) Duprey, Just turned 73, of Crown Point, passed away on October 7, 2019, at the Elizabethtown Nursing Home.

Born in Rutland, Vermont Sept. 13, 1946, of the late Francis and Mary Gravelle.

Patty was predeceased by by her husband Joseph and son Jonathan Joseph Duprey.

There will a service October 27, 2019 at Harland's at 3 o'clock and the Eagles in Moriah will have a get together after the service.

Didn't know a whole lot about Patty only had a few years as her friend and landlord. She had a great since of humor and everyone loved her. She did not expect to pass away and I was ready to bring her home. She will be greatly missed.

If you would like it would be nice if flowers could be sent to Harland's or the Eagle's in Moriah. I have to thank Colleen she was a great help to me in taking care of my friend. Also to want to thank the Eagle's, she will be sad to miss going it was one of her favorite places to catch up with the town happenings.