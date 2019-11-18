OLMSTEDVILLE | Patrick C. McNally, 86, of Olmstedville, died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Albany Medical Center.

Born at home to Thomas and Mary Jane “Jennie” (Cotter) McNally on April 25, 1933 in Olmstedville, NY, Patrick graduated from Minerva Central School in 1951, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957, and graduated from Albany Business College in 1958. Having met Shirley Donnelly at parties even before beginning kindergarten together, they were married in 1959 and lived together in Olmstedville their entire lives.

Pat worked for National Lead Industries in Newcomb, NY following his military discharge. He worked for Hewitt Oil Company from 1960 to 1977. In the summers of 1964 through 1967 Pat also owned and operated a gas station on Route 9 in Pottersville. In 1977, Pat began working for the Town of Minerva Highway Department, retiring in 1996.

Pat loved his community and was active in it his entire life. He was a Town of Minerva Democratic Committeeman for many years and served as Deputy Town Supervisor from 1968 to 1980. In 1977, Pat was elected to the first of three terms as a member of the Minerva Central School Board, serving as Board President from 1981 to 1985. During his tenure on the Board a significant addition to the school was completed and the school breakfast program instituted. In 1987, Pat was elected as Town of Minerva Assessor, a position he served in until choosing not to run for re-election in 2013.

Pat was a lifelong communicant at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, counting the collection plate each week for many years and serving as a member of the Parish Council. He was a member of the Minerva Men’s Civic League, the Minerva Alumni Association, the Minerva Historical Society, the Minerva Sleeping Giants Seniors, American Legion Post 0629, the Minerva Rescue Squad, and the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department, the latter of which he served as treasurer for many years. Pat also served on the Minerva Youth Commission, was an advocacy volunteer with AARP, a charter member of the Minerva Service Organization and a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years. Pat enjoyed summers at his family’s camp at Minerva Lake as well as annual vacations to York Beach, ME, and Myrtle Beach, SC. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, rarely missing a student performance or sporting event; visiting with friends and neighbors at Sullivan’s Store in Olmstedville and Stewart’s Shop in North Creek; shopping, traveling, dining out, visiting casinos and watching baseball and basketball. Pat was a lifelong animal lover and will be remembered by his friends and family for his kindness and sense of humor.

Pat was pre-deceased by his parents, his six siblings, and his wife of 54 years. He is survived by their children: Francis McNally and Ellen Blackler of Takoma Park, MD, Susan and Jim Harrison of North River, NY, and David and Clare McNally of Olmstedville and McKownville, NY. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Nora McNally Reiff and her husband Zach Reiff, Peter McNally and Liam and Patrick Harrison as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Pat’s friends, neighbors and relatives for their support, love, and friendship particularly during the years he served as his wife’s primary caregiver and following her death in 2014.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Minerva Youth Program, 5 Morse Memorial Highway, Minerva, NY 12851 or to St. Mary’s Oratory, Olmstedville, NY 12857.

A wake was held at St. Joseph’s Church in Olmstedville on Monday, November 18 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by a funeral on Tuesday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. Burial occurred following the funeral at St. Mary's cemetery in Irishtown. Arrangements were under the direction of the Edward Kelly Funeral Home in Schroon Lake, NY.