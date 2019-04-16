TICONDEROGA | Patrick J. O’Connor passed peacefully surrounded by family on April 14, 2019. Born on July 28, 1937 in Ticonderoga, NY.

He attended Ticonderoga High School and was a proud member of the US Navy where he served on the USS Salem and toured the Mediterranean Sea prior to being stationed in Puerto Rico. He retired from the International Paper Company after 39 years of service in 1999.

Patrick is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marjorie (McCaughin) O’Connor. He leaves four sons, Maurice (Kelly) of Ticonderoga, NY, Patrick (Sandy) of Fayetteville, NY, Lee (Cindy) of Mechanic Falls, ME and Daniel (Emily) of Ganesvoort, NY; brothers, Tim (Sally) of Putnam, NY and Jerry (Cheryl) of Ticonderoga. He was proud of and loved to see his grandchildren, Kylie (Brandon), Dakota, Meghan, Matthew, Patrick, Taylor, Samuel and Camdyn along with his great grandchildren, Karsen and Kallen.

He was predeceased by his parents Joseph & Pearl (Rivers) O’Connor, brothers, Maurice, Jack, Donald and Francis along with sisters, Jean, June and Eleanor.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 103 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or The Community Hospice Foundation of Saratoga County.

If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com