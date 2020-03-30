CROWN POINT | Patsy Ross Dever, 68, of Elderwood in Ticonderoga and formerly of Crown Point passed away March 29, 2020.

She was born October 11, 1951, the daughter of Ernest and Edna Ross.

Patsy appreciated and had talent for the Arts. Her beautiful voice and her artistic ability is how she is remembered. Her heart was big and golden as everyone knew how kind she was.

She loved animals and left behind her two cats, Tobias and Willow.

Patsy is predeceased by her parents Ernest and Edna Ross.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Fitzgerald Wilkins (John); her grandsons Michael Lane (Terran) and Joseph Lane; her siblings, twin sister Peggy Patnode (Bob) of Crown Point, Betty Garrison (James) of Ticonderoga, Sandra Spaulding (Ralph) of Milbridge, Maine and Terry Ross (Karen) of Crown Point.

She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews that adored her and she thought of them as her own as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Due to the seriousness of the pandemic her services will be postponed until a later date.

Arrangements are with the Harland Funeral Home. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.