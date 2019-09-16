TICONDEROGA | Paul J. Fosco, 70 of Ticonderoga, N.Y. passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Born in Ticonderoga, N.Y., October 31, 1948, he was the son of the late Carmine and Vera (O’Dell) Fosco.

Surviving are his daughters Theresa (Fosco) Sicheri, Gwen (Fosco) Rossi, Nicole Fosco, a son Carmine Fosco, siblings Carl Fosco and Sharon (Fosco) Newell, and six grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brothers John Fosco, Mark Fosco and a sister Theresa (Fosco) Coffey.

Paul graduated from Ticonderoga High School and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Constellation. After leaving the Navy he was employed by the International Paper company in Ticonderoga, N.Y.

Paul was an avid lifelong bow, rifle, black powder hunter and dedicated longtime member of the Stoney Lonesome 770 Club.

A gathering in memory of Paul will be held at the Ticonderoga E.M.A. Club from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

