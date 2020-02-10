MORIAH | Percy Ervin Green, 83, of Center Road, Moriah, passed away February 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Crown Point, New York, on March 16, 1936, the son of Henry and Myrtle (O’Dell) Green. He moved to Moriah in 1955, where he lived for the remainder of his life.

Percy married his love, Mary Kelly, on December 25, 1955. They shared 64 wonderful years together.

Survivors include his wife Mary and their four children, Peter (Betty) Green, LuAnn Ward (Jack), Robin (Marcus) Stoddard and Ronald Green; and his grandchildren Peter (Casey) Green and their children Thomas and Amelia, William (Nicole) Ward, Jacqueline (Dan) Goralczyk and their son Mason and Chelsea (Zach) Bessette and their children Marley and Cain.

Percy joined the US Army in 1955 and was stationed in Germany and England. He retired from the military as a staff sergeant, finishing his military career with the Army National Guard. He worked for International Paper and the Town of Moriah Highway Department before joining Local 186, working until his retirement as a Construction Foreman.

He spent his life fishing and hunting, enjoying the Adirondacks. He also loved going to the casinos. With passion he joined Ron at Maple Grove, Lebanon Valley and Napierville to watch him drag race.

Percy’s family would like to thank the Moriah Ambulance Squad, High Peaks Hospice and the Elizabethtown Community Hospital for the wonderful care provided to him. Donations in his name can be made to Moriah Ambulance Squad or High Peaks Hospice.

Services will be private at his request.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.