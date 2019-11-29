CROWN POINT | Perry “Perk” Ross, 60 of Crown Point passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at UVM surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Ticonderoga, the son of Donald H. and Marie (Brock) Ross. Perk loved sports. He was an avid Red Sox fan as well as Syracuse University. He enjoyed playing golf and woodworking. Many of his fondest memories were spending time with the crew in Perk’s Pub.

He was predeceased by his parents and one sister, Donna Skinner.

Left to cherish memories of Perk are his loving wife of 40 years, Jan (Gibbs) Ross of Crown Point; one son, Brock Ross and his wife Fallon of Crown Point; one daughter, Brandy Douglas and her husband, Jerry of Crown Point; two brothers, Tim J. Ross and his wife Terri, and Douglas Ross and his wife, Beth; one sister, Melinda Dickinson and her husband, Bob; three grandchildren, Addison, Luke and Ross as well several nieces, nephews and good friends.

A celebration of Perk’s life will be held at a later date.

