TICONDEROGA | Phillip A. Huestis, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Phil was born at home in Streetroad, Ticonderoga on June 13, 1941, the son of Altus “Pete” Huestis and Amanda (Provoncha) Huestis.

He graduated from Ticonderoga High School, Class of 1958, where he played football.

He was a member of the New York State Army National Guard for over 20 years.

Since he was old enough to drive a farm tractor, Phil worked on the family farm with his grandfather, Burt Huestis, his father “Pete” Huestis, his brother John “Jack” Huestis and his oldest son, Phillip M. Huestis. He and his wife, Tina ran a vegetable stand on Streetroad for 24 years until 2014.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Jack Huestis; and his son Daniel Huestis.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 59 years, Justina (Rooker) Huestis; and their three children, Phillip M. Huestis (Timi Joy) of Ticonderoga, Amy Huestis Bean (Thomas) of Manassas, Virginia, and Todd Huestis of Ticonderoga; plus his eight grandchildren, Joshua Huestis, Dalton Huestis, Emily Bean, Amanda Bean, Andrew Bean, Colton Huestis, Kylee Huestis and Brock Huestis; and also his sister, Nancy Delage of Red Hook, NY; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Scott Tyler, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga, will officiate.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in the Spring.

The family wishes to thank High Peaks Hospice and the Lamoille Ambulance Squad and personnel for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of one’s choice.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhomecom

Final Harvest

He was bound to the land from the day of his birth – His roots anchored deep in the fertile earth – Nurtured sustained, by the soil he grew – And his life, like his furrows, ran straight and true.

In faith, each spring, he planted the seeds – In hope, to reap his family’s needs – With patience, he waited for the harvest to come, - to gather the fruits of his labor home.

Ever turning seasons, the years sped past – Till the final harvest came at last – Then claimed anew by beloved sod – He was gathered home to be with God. - Barbara W. Weber