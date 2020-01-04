NOTICE OF FORMATION OF PLATTSBURGH CREATIVE SIGNS, LLC On 12/19/19, Art. of Org. of Plattsburgh Creative Signs, LLC were filed with the SSSNY. The office of the NY LLC is located in Clinton County. The SSSNY is designated as the agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served and the post office address within NY State to which the SSSNY shall mail a copy of any process against it served upon the LLC is Plattsburgh Creative Signs, LLC, 240 Tom Miller Rd., Plattsburgh, NY 12901. The purpose of the LLC is for any lawful business purpose or purposes.

NC-01/4-02/08/2020-6TC-236891|