MORIAH | Ralph (Chic) Donald Jaquish, 88, of Moriah, NY passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, April 14 th, 2020.

Ralph was born April 16 th, 1931 in Lake Placid, NY to Ralza and Martha (Malbon) Jaquish. Ralph enlisted in the Air Force in 1950, however after only six months, upon the death of his father at the Republic Steel mines, he was called home.

Ralph went immediately to work in those same mines to provide for his family and help his mother raise his four younger siblings.

Ralph married Ruth (Christian) in Port Henry, NY on June 22 nd, 1952. Shortly after their marriage, Ralph and Ruth purchased their life long home on the South Road in Moriah, NY where they raised a family of 9 children.

Ralph worked many jobs to provide for his family including working for Republic Steel, running his own electrical contracting business and ultimately working for International Paper for 27 years, retiring in 1992. In addition to raising a large family, Ralph is most known for his 58 years of community service with the MoriahVolunteer Fire Department. Ralph served as MVFD Chief for 53 years, retiring in 2012 at the age of 81.

When not working, renovating the Jaquish home or engaged with MVFD, Ralph enjoyed camping with his family and in later years touring the USA and Canada with Ruth in their motorhome.

Ralph is survived by his beloved wife Ruth (Christian) Jaquish, 8 of his 9 Children; Donald (Louann) Jaquish of Moriah, NY, Thomas (Laura) Jaquish of Moriah, NY, Randal (Susan) Jaquish of San Marcos, TX, Frederick (June) Jaquish of Addison, VT, Candy (Thomas) Baker of Moriah, NY, Sandra (Paul) Viens of Westport, NY, Richard Jaquish of Channahon, IL, and Mary Ann (John) Monty of Saranac Lake, NY.

In addition, Ralph and Ruth’s family resulted in 20 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Ralph is also survived by his sister Beatrice Comeau of Anchorage, AK, his sister Carol (Earle) Fisher of Royalton, MN and his sister in-law Laura (James) Jaquish of Moriah, NY.

Ralph was predeceased by his brother in-law Gene (Beatrice) Comeau, his sister, Betty Harnden, his brother in-law, Robert Harnden, his brother James (Laura) Jaquish, his oldest child, Jeanne (William) Suddard, and his great granddaughter, Kelsey Suddard.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours and a private burial. A service to celebrate Ralph’s life will be scheduled at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Moriah Volunteer Fire Department and/or the Town of

Moriah Ambulance Squad.

