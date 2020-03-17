ELIZABETHTOWN | Ralph F. Moore 90, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Ralph was born on January 17, 1930 in Elizabethtown, NY; the son of Oakley and Helen Moore.

Ralph is predeceased by his sister Elena Moore Morrison, niece Brenda Morrison Walker and grandson Jeremy French.

He is survived by his wife Ann, his children and stepchildren Fredricka Johns, Patrick(Cheryl) Moore, Bruce(Jeanne) Moore, Susan Carlson, Rebecca (Steven) Briggs, Scott (Rachel) Tart, nephew Barry Morrison, 12 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Donations can be made to the North Country SPCA.

Arrangements are entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

