TICONDEROGA | Ralph L. Brown, 87, of Ticonderoga, went into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Sullivan, Indiana, August 15, 1931, he was the son of the late Richard and Ada (Parks) Brown.

Mr. Brown moved to Ticonderoga in 1970, from Yuma, Arizona, after his retirement from active duty as Master Sergeant of the U.S. Marine Corps. He served his country in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, separating from the Marines in 1969. He was a member of the American Legion of Ticonderoga.

Following his honorable discharge from the Marines, he was employed by the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga for 23 years.

He was a member of the Crown Point Bible Church.

Mr. Brown was a very warm and generous man, who found pleasure in helping people in need. His greatest enjoyment was his family.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Julia E. (Andersen) Brown; his four sons, Steve Noyes and his wife, Sue of Crown Point, Ralph Brown, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Jeff Noyes and his companion, Helen of Crown Point, and Roger Brown and his wife, Kay of Ticonderoga; two daughters, Julie Cruickshank and her husband, Mike of Ticonderoga, and Roxanne Shaner of Ticonderoga; three sisters, Barbara Carty of Sullivan, Indiana, Jo Engle of Elkhart, Indiana, and Shirley Moore of Kokomo, Indiana. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will take place on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Crown Point Bible Church.

Interment with Military Honors will take place at a later date at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

Donations in Ralph’s memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice, P.O. Box 192, Port Henry, NY 12974.