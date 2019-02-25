Raymond R. Borho, Jr.

Ray, 64, passed away unexpectedly at UVM Hospital on February 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Ray was born in Ossining, NY on September 28, 1954. He was the son of the late Raymond, Sr. and June (Henry) Borho.

Ray grew up in Ossining on Revolutionary Road. He learned his mechanical skills following around in his father’s footsteps at Henry’s Taxi and Garage. He moved to Ticonderoga in the 60’s. He graduated from Ticonderoga High School in 1973. Ray married his beautiful wife Mary Jane in 1985 and they have three children, all living in Ticonderoga. His first job was working at his father’s Mobile Station in Ti. He was currently employed at International Paper. Ray was charismatic, a skilled jack-of-all-trades, and had a keen sense of humor. Ray loved spending time at his backyard pool with his grandchildren and working on a variety of vehicles in his garage. He and Jane enjoyed vacationing with their wonderful group of friends. He will be deeply missed.

Ray is survived by his wife Jane (Callahan), three sons; Peter (Melody), Benjamin (Jessica), and Ryan, five grandchildren; Jordyn, Adriana, Nicolas, Ellee, and Pierce, a brother Martin (Sue) Borho, and two sisters; Barbara (Brad) Peria, and Jennifer Freeman, and also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank Jennifer DeMaroney of Donate Life.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00am at St Mary’s Church in Ticonderoga, NY. A Celebration of Life will follow at the K of C in Ticonderoga.

Donations in Ray’s memory may be made to DONATE LIFEwww.cdtny.org.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.