Rebecca B. Milner 09/03/1929-04/17/2019

NORTH CREEK | Rebecca Bartlett was born to S.C.Bartlett and Grady Kelley Bartlett in East Nashville on September 3, 1929. She married Ed M. Milner on April 2, 1949. She is survived by her beloved husband Ed, and their three children Edward Milner Jr., Thomas Milner and Julie Milner, and grandchildren Chris Johnson, Stephan Jahanshahi and Camellia Jahanshahi.

In many ways our life really began in the Adirondacks. Becky was active in starting a community theatre group. She was also active in the North Creek United Methodist Church, the North Creek library and the Outreach Center and furniture barn. At Becky’s suggestion, we gave a carillon to the church and community. We also traveled to attend conferences with leaders of the Jesus Seminar and other noted Christian scholars. Becky was active in summertime activities such as Vacation Bible School, gardening and taking care of grandchildren.

Amid many loves in Becky’s life was the Our Town Theatre Group. She was one of its organizers. She was an active leader, working all the way from costumes to acting. She served as Stage Manager for the play “Steel Magnolias and acted with a Kate Smith impersonation.”. The group, with the guidance of Lyle Dye, did quality productions throughout the Adirondack park and in nearby Glens Falls.

To honor of Becky’s OTTG legacy, we request that , in lieu of, flowers the money be donated to :

Mr. Arthur Green, Treasurer

Out Town Theatre Group

2263 Burnt Hill Rd.

Warrensburg, NY 12885