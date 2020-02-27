Rebecca Lynn Kubik, 57, passed away on Saturday February 22, 2020 after many years of health issues.

Born in Elizabethtown, NY she was a fighter from day one. She beat the odds and survived 55 years past the age doctors thought she would live. She took charge of her life and faced each challenge bravely. She competed in the NYS Special Olympics in 1974. After graduating high school, she went on to attend and graduate from Hudson Valley Community College. She loved music, Disney, coloring, bingo and putting puzzles together. Her favorite color was purple. She was an inspiration to all those who came in contact with her. She will be sorely missed.

Becky is survived by her Mother and Step Father, three sisters, her brother and their families. As well as many Uncles, Aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a graveside gathering at Riverside Cemetery Elizabethtown on April 25, 2020 at 11AM. She will be laid to rest next to her Grandparents. We ask that those in attendance with a Becky story, please feel free to share them with everyone. All are welcome to attend.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that you make a donation to the NYS Special Olympics in her honor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court St. Elizabethtown.

