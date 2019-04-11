NORTH CREEK | Regina “Jean” Mae Tyrel, age 82, of Lawtey, Florida, formerly of North Creek, New York, passed away April 1, 2019 at Riverwood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Starke, Florida. She was born September 10, 1936 in Albany, New York to the late Edgar Warren Meade and Mattie Fish Meade. Jean graduated from Pottersville Central High School in 1954 in New York. She married Frederick Meade in 1954 and together they had 7 children. She later married Roger Tyrel in 1974. Roger and Jean were happily married for 31 years before he passed away on Mother’s Day in 2005. Jean was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. Her main passion in life was her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed attending the Highland First Baptist Church where she was a longtime member, gardening, cooking, baking, crocheting, and knitting. She is predeceased by her parents; husbands; son, Harold Meade; daughter, Jeannine Meade; son in law, Walter Cieszynski.

Jean is survived by her loving children, Martha Cieszynski of Altamont, NY, Helen (Herbert) Bohannon of Lawtey, FL, Howard (Bonnie) Meade of Chestertown, NY, Frank (Jill) Meade of North Creek, NY, Thomas Meade of North Creek, NY; her sisters, Agnes “Peanut” (Phil) Lohman of Ormond Beach, FL and Joyce Begnoche of Torrington, CT; grandchildren, Richard (Jenna) Steele, Danielle (Steve) Collins, Samantha (Brett) Hitchcock, Franklin (Lauren) Meade, Frederick (Emily) Meade, Geoffrey Greene, Michael Meade; and 7 great grandchildren, Kirk, Matthew, Emberlyn, Harrison, Alexis, Tyler, and Warren Lee.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Highland First Baptist Church with Brother Bill Clayton officiating. Interment will be held at Tyrel Family Cemetery in North Creek, NY at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services and Archie Tanner Memorial Chapel, Starke, Fl. 904-964-5757.