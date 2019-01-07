TICONDEROGA | Reginald Curtis, 77, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019.

Born in Ticonderoga, October 28, 1941, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Constance L. (Clodgo) Curtis.

Reginald was a veteran of the U.S. Marines, having served as Corporal. He was a Jet Mechanic in the Marine’s Air Wing Division, and he was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League.

He was a well-known mechanic, having owned and operated Reg Curtis General Repair for many years. Reg had a strong work ethic, and he was always willing to help people in our community. Most recently, he retired as the Head of the Grounds at the Silver Bay YMCA.

Mr. Curtis was a former member of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks # 1494, and the American Legion Post # 224, both of Ticonderoga.

In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by one brother, Melvin Curtis.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Ann (Cooke) Curtis; four daughters, Kathy DeBrobander and her husband, Todd of Crown Point, Karen Talbott of Crown Point, Kimberly Ayers of Pawlet, Vermont, and Keri Charboneau and her husband, Nate of Ticonderoga; two brothers, Kenneth Curtis and Thomas Curtis, both of Ticonderoga; four sisters, Jackie Pelerin, Norma Gilbo, Janice Morse and Barbara Cobb, all of Ticonderoga, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his lifelong friends, Bill Pelerin and Fred Pelerin.

Relatives and friends may call Friday, January 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Memorial Service with Military Honors will follow at 4 p.m. at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Bruce Tamlyn will officiate.

A Reception for family and friends will follow the Services at the American Legion of Ticonderoga.

Donations in Reg’s memory may be made to the American Legion Post # 224, 104 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.