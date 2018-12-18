Remembering David Nuceder

Photo provided David Alden Nuceder

SALISBURY | David Alden Nuceder, of Salisbury, peacefully left this earth following a brief illness. David was born in Salisbury on Aug. 7 to John and Marion (Noyes) Nuceder. On April 19, 1969, he married Judith Ann Keeler, of Middlebury.

Nuceder served his country proudly for a total of 34 years in the U.S. Army and Vermont National Guard. His years of service included two tours to Vietnam.

Following his years of active duty, he returned to his beloved hometown of Salisbury where he was an active member of his community serving multiple terms on the selectboard, was the road commissioner and when asked, he willingly served on many other boards for Salisbury.

As an avid sportsman, he loved the close proximity to Lake Dunmore. Fishing on the lake, both summers and winters, was a favorite pastime. He enjoyed passing on his techniques to his children and grandchildren. As the years went on, he loved boating on the lake, especially those sunset cruises with family and friends. He was a super fan as he supported his children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews and the local Salisbury youth, in their athletic endeavors, whether it was football, hockey, baseball or lacrosse. Lastly, from the opening of spring baseball to the last game of the season, he could be found glued to any channel broadcasting a Red Sox game.

In addition to his wife, he leaves a daughter, Amy Nuceder and her life partner Steve Kellogg; a son, John and his wife Jennifer; four grandchildren, Kayla Quesnel and her partner Matthew Maloney, Trevor Emilo, Luke Nuceder and Levi Nuceder; eight nieces and nephews, Shari Bach, TDB Martinez, Nathan Bach, Ron Bach, Karen White, Nicole Bartlett, Andrea Rubright and Michael Keeler.

A sister, Joan Foster, of Warren; a brother-in-law and his wife, Donald and Kathy Keeler; a sister-in-law and her husband, Mary Jane and Roger Quesnel; and numerous grand nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Middlebury Football, c/o John Rouse, P.O. Box 663, East Middlebury, VT 05740. Arrangements were made under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.