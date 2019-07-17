Rev. Charlene Mary Baird passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family July 10, 2019 in hospice care at Scotia Village at the age of 84.

She was born May 9, 1935, in Corinth, NY, the daughter of Howard and Grace Swears. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh in 1956. She would later graduate from New Brunswick Theological Seminary in 1993 with a Master of Divinity.

She began her teaching career as a second grade teacher in South Glens Falls, NY in 1957. She also taught first grade at Woodbury Central School in Monroe. For many years, she was the elementary and middle school librarian in the Canajoharie Central School System from 1969 thru 1990.

She became pastor at Mayfield Presbyterian Church, Mayfield, NY in 1993. She also became interim pastor at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, Guilderland, NY and then at Jermain Memorial Presbyterian Church, Watervliet. She also worked with her late husband, Rev. Baird, as interim pastors in Tinmouth and Castleton, VT before retiring in 2005.

She will be remembered as an adoring wife to the late Rev. Donald Baird, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her devoted children, Charles Thomas Cummings, Cary Kim Cross and Dean Craig Cummings, her grandchildren Bradley Cummings and Brian Hart, Lindsey Campbell (fiancé to Brian Hart) and her great-grandchildren DeClan and Mylah Hart.