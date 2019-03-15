Rev. Floyd E. “Skip” George, III passed away on Monday, February 4th at Morse Life Health Center in West Palm Beach, FL, where he had lived since 2017, following a stroke.

Born June 25th, 1942 in Norwalk, CT to Rev. Floyd E. George, Jr. and Irene, Skip grew up in Brooklyn, NY where he attended Erasmus Hall High School. Skip then attended Union College in Barbourville, KY and, after flirting with a career in the Foreign Service, he decided to attend Hartford Theological Seminary to follow in his father’s, grandfather’s, great-grandfather’s, and great-great-grandfather’s footsteps and join the ministry in the United Methodist Church. He would later be quoted in a New York Times article, ''I decided if I was going to shuffle papers I'd rather do it on behalf of God than for the State Department.''

Skip served an eclectic mix of parishes in urban, rural, and suburban communities in Hartford, CT, Brooklyn, The Bronx, Manhattan, Westport, NY, Hampton Bays, NY, Crestwood, NY, Vails Gate, NY, and Rye, NY. In addition, he served as an interim pastor for Plymouth Church in Brooklyn and Wesley Methodist Church in The Bahamas.

In each parish that Skip served he brought a passion for community engagement and outreach to youth and marginalized people that pushed congregations to open their doors wider and find ways to more fully involve themselves in the life of their community.

A gifted church administrator, Skip was known for being able to cultivate new and active leaders in his congregations and his churches ended up thriving even after his tenure was over.

Throughout his adult life, Skip was an outspoken advocate for social and economic justice and racial equality. This work extended beyond the confines of his congregations and took him to places like Nicaragua and Mozambique. And though Skip spent his professional life within the United Methodist Church, he fought for many changes within it, particularly in his advocacy for the recognition of LGBTQ members of the church.

Beyond his pastoral work, Skip was a Board Chair of The West Side Campaign Against Hunger, President of the Protestant Foundation at Columbia University, and Co-Chair of the Fordham-Bedford Housing Development Corporation. He also enjoyed a long and happy connection to Camp Dudley, in Westport, NY, where he preached for several summers in the late ‘80’s and early ‘90’s and where his son became a camper, leader, and year-round staff member.

Skip was a devoted father and friend and a legendary cook. Some of the happiest times of his life were around the dinner table where, along with amazing food and wine, Skip also served up entertaining stories and in-depth conversations.

Skip is survived by his former wife, Ann George, who brought so much comfort to the final years of his life; his brother Philip (Carolyn), son Evan (Diana McGuigan), stepson Christian D’Andrea (Heidi), stepdaughter Bethany Miller (Riley), and grandchildren Jacob Martz, Quinlan and Adelheide D’Andrea, and Alice Miller.

A memorial service will be held at The Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew in Manhattan on May 11th. In lieu of flowers, Skip’s family requests donations be made to Camp Dudley and Kiniya - 126 Camp Dudley Rd., Westport, NY 12993 or The West Side Campaign Against Hunger - 263 W. 86th St., New York, NY 10024