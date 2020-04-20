WILLSBORO | Richard Herbert James, 70, of Willsboro, died on February 28, 2020, following a brief illness.

Richard was born on October 13, 1949 in Palo Alto, California and was raised in Los Altos, California and Great River, New York. He graduated from Furman University, in Greenville, South Carolina.

Richard served in the United States Air Force from 1971 to 1975, primarily in the United States and Great Britain. He worked for various companies in the airline and transportation industries, including Pan Am Airlines, Emery World Wide, and Cooper Tire. Immediately prior to moving to Willsboro, he was employed as a contractor in Saudi Arabia.

Richard is survived by his son, Robert Granville James, and granddaughter, Scarlett Grace James both of Covington, Louisiana, his brother, William Granville James and sister in-law, Kenda James, both of Willsboro, New York, and his cousins Gail Huggard of Washington State and Marcia Finical of New Mexico.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Louise James.

In retirement, Dick was an avid sports memorabilia hobbyist. He enjoyed sports conventions up and down the east coast, as well as his annual trek for the Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. From childhood, he was a devoted fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the Stanford Cardinals. He won several fantasy football competitions. He had a life-long interest in American history. He was a quiet guy, who made friends wherever he lived and worked.

There will be no local services or burial; he will be memorialized at the US National Cemetery at Slidell, Louisiana.

Contributions in memory of Richard may be made toFisher House at the Veterans Administration Hospital, Albany, New York, 113 Holland Avenue, Albany, New York 12208. (518) 622.6919.