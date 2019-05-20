HAGUE | Richard Joseph Mattison, Jr., 72, of Hague, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Ticonderoga, December 12, 1946, he was the son of the late Richard Sr. and Virginia (Eichen) Mattison.

Richard was a lifetime resident of Ticonderoga and Hague, having moved to Hague in 1999.

He was employed by the International Paper Co. of Ticonderoga as a Millwright for many years and was a member of the Company’s Quarter Century Club.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Vietnam War in Special Forces, and was awarded the purple heart and numerous other medals.

He was a member of the American Legion # 224, the V.F.W. # 146, and the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks # 1494, all of Ticonderoga.

Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Susan F. (Smith) Mattison; four children, Richard J. “Rick” Mattison III (Shannon) of Stafford, Virginia, David Jordon (Karla) of Hague, New York, Amy Reeves of Ticonderoga, New York, and Joanna Knight (Domonic) of Ticonderoga, New York; one brother, Robert Mattison of North Carolina; and two sisters, Gloria Waters of Castleton, New York and Brenda Cudd of Ticonderoga, New York. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was pre-deceased by one brother, Jack Mattison.

Relatives and friends may call Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Skip Trembley will officiate.

Interment with Military Honors will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

Donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the American Legion Post # 224, 104 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga, NY 12883 or the V.F.W. # 146, 12 Shore Airport Road, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 or Friends Comforting Friends, 25 Steamboat Landing, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.