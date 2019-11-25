ELIZABETHTOW | Richard M. Olcott, 96, of Elizabethtown NY passed away at UVM Health Center ECH on Friday November 22nd, 2019 with his son Rick, Daughter in Law Gay, and Grandsons Joshua Richard and Jared Foster, by his side. He was born in Moriah on July 9th 1923 to Roy Olcott and Lillabelle (Fish) Olcott.

Richard, also known as “Dick”, served in the Navy from 1942 to 1946. He was stationed in Pearl Harbor then served on the USS Croatan during World War II. He enjoyed telling stories about his time serving our Country and it solidified his distaste for liver and onions. When he returned home he worked for Republic Steel in the mines in Mineville, NY. Following his time in the mines, he was a New York State Forest Ranger for 27 years and loved the Adirondacks. He knew the trails like no other. He was a 46’er many times over because of his work and also just because he loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman and made the best venison stew you could imagine.

He married the love of his life, Alice Alphonse on February 20, 1949. She predeceased him in May 1997. She always stayed his only love and he told us often that “There was no one quite like my Alice”. They raised two sons, Richard Foster Olcott of Elizabethtown, NY and David Roy Olcott of Oxford, Ga. They were their pride and joy.

He is survived by his sons and their wives, Gay Olcott and Christi Olcott respectively. Five Grandchildren: Jennifer (Brad) Batty of Redford, NY, Joshua (Jennifer) Olcott of Elizabethtown, NY, Joy (Patrick) Borrette of Morrisonville, NY, Jessie (Nick) Pepe of Keene, NY, and Jared (Stacey Lapierre) Olcott of Elizabethtown, NY. He is also survived by his loving Great Grandchildren: Elliot and Noah Batty, Emma and Kaya Olcott, Olive and Stark Borrette, Senna, Ava and Hera Pepe, and Grayson Foster Olcott, who will be arriving in February. He is also survived by several nephews and nieces, as well as his sister-in-laws; Santina Trybendis and Betty Vanderhoof.

Dick could tell a story like no other and his memory was impeccable. He spoke his mind often and was very matter of fact, but always presented himself with grace and tact. His sense of humor was on point and made us all understand the importance of laughter everyday. He loved to cook and was the master of such creations like “Pie in a Puddle”.

He taught us all a lot about life, friendship, integrity, hard work, honesty, respect and love. Love for his country, love for the outdoors, but most importantly love for his family; who will forever cherish their time with him. He will always be our real life hero.

There will be no calling hours. A Service of Remembrance will be held at The Church of the Good Shepherd on Williams Street in Elizabethtown on Saturday December 7 at 4:30PM. The Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery for Dick to be laid to rest near his beloved Alice. A reception will be held following the burial at The Arsenal Inn.

Donations may be made to the Elizabethtown Ambulance Squad who were always there for him.

We love you Grampa.

“End? No, the journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take.” J.R.R Tolkien

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

