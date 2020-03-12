HAGUE | Richard Roemer Barnwell, 87, of Hague, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Elderwood of Ticonderoga.Born in Buffalo, New York, January 15, 1933, he was the son of the late Albert and Helen (Roemer) Barnwell.Richard was a Doctor of Education and was employed by the New York State Education Department.

He has been a resident of Hague since 2000, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga.

Richard was a member of the Racing City Chorus in Saratoga Springs for 25 years.Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Carol (Ross) Barnwell; two sons, Michael Barnwell of Nashville, Tennessee, and Scott Barnwell and his wife, Naomi of Saratoga Springs; four grandchildren, Jody Smith and her husband Joshua, Cory Barnwell, Joshua Barnwell and his wife Shlee and Bethany Grimes and her husband Matt; and seven great-grandchildren, Zaiden and Annie Grimes, Ezra, Aurora and Asa Barnwell, and Margaret and Henry Smith.

A Memorial Service will take place at a later date at the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga.Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.comDonations in Mr. Barnwell's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.