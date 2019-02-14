WESTPORT | Richard W. Schuler, 72, of the Stevenson Road in Westport, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife Pam at his side, while under the care of High Peaks Hospice. Born to parents Otto and Cecelia Schuler on September 15, 1946 and raised in Middletown NY.

Richard was a woodworker all his life, both in heavy construction, fine cabinetry and furniture. Well known in the area, and admired for his craftsmanship. He and his wife Pamela moved to the Westport in 1991 after falling in love with the area while camping with their children. Richard built their log home and a lot of the furnishings, while operating a cabinet making business. He was a past Fire Commissioner for Westport Fire Dept. and also a Volunteer Fireman for ”Monhegan Hose Company, Fire & Rescue” of Middletown NY.

Survived by his wife of 39 years, Pamela Schuler of Westport, son Toby Schuler of Goshen NY, a daughter Susan Schuler of Washington, stepsons, Gary Wannamaker of Missouri, and Chet Dell of Monticello NY, grandchildren Alexander and Nicholas Schuler , of Goshen NY and Mikaela and Nikolas (Niko) Wannamaker of Missouri. Also survived by his ever faithful Golden Retriever, “Buddy”. He was predeceased by his parents and a daughter Sandy.

There will be no calling hours or service at Richard’s request.

Memorial donations can be made in Richard’s name to the Westport Ambulance and Fire Department or High Peaks Hospice in Mineville, NY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court street, Elizabethtown.

