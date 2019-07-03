LAKE PLACID | Rita Martha (Smith) Hartson died Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Elderwood of Uihlein Nursing Home. She was born on May 5, 1921 to parents John Smith and Eva (Cotton) Smith of Lake Placid.

Rita graduated from Lake Placid Central School in 1940.

On March 7, 1943 she married Richard Louis Hartson, then went on to work as a secretary at the GE factory in Schenectady during WWII.

Rita worked at Lake Placid Memorial Hospital as a CNA and then in private duty home care, followed by a career in the Keene Ambulance Squad as an EMT. She had great interest in family genealogy and spending time with her grandchildren. Rita and Richard were married for 67 years.

She is survived by her children, Michael Alan Hartson of Keene and wife Ann (Dunham) Hartson and their daughters, Hilary (Andrew) Wall, and Brooke Hartson; her daughter, Margaret Mary (Hartson) Hickey of Keene and husband Robert and their daughters, Alicia (Anthony) Boniface, Amy Hickey, and Andrea Hickey; her son Lawrence Milton and wife Anne Griffin and their children, Kendall (Hartson) LeMay, Skye Mancini, and Colter Mancini; and two brothers, John Dustin Smith and Joseph Smith of Lake Placid; and six great-grandchildren, Reese LeMay, Laurel Wall, Bailey, Bradley, and Brenna Boniface, and Janelle Hickey.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Richard, oldest son James Richard Hartson, and sisters Rosemarie Smith, Theresa (Smith) Favro, Murial (Smith) Willis, and Lera (Smith) Lincoln.

Calling hours was held at M.B. Clark Funeral Home in Lake Placid on Sunday July 7 from 5-7 PM. A Mass was celebrated at St. Agnes Church in Lake Placid on July 9 at 10:00 AM.

Attachments area