HAGUE | Robert J. Myers, 46, of Hague, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center.

Born in Ticonderoga, May 24, 1972, he was the son of the late Richard J. Myers and Patricia Duell Swinton.

He was pre-deceased by his mother, Patricia Duell Swinton on March 22, 2019.

Robert went to Ticonderoga Central School. He had a passion for baseball. After high school, Robert worked at Silver Bay YMCA. Robert had a passion for his New York Yankees, NASCAR, and was a collector of DVD’s. Robert was known for his loyalty and playing practical jokes. He always knew how to make people laugh, when he himself struggled with his health. He was a kind soul.

Robert’s pastimes were being home with his mother, helping to raise his niece, Anna, and spending time with his sister, Angela, his brother, Richard, his niece, Caitlin, and his friends. Robert enjoyed talking with his best friends, Dan Town, Bill Hayes and the Fleury family.

In addition to his mother, he was pre-deceased by his father, Richard Myers, his step-father, Frank Swinton, and his father-in-law, Wayne Mitchell, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Mitchell. They were married on September 10, 2017. He is also survived by his in-laws, Wayne and Yvonne Ashline of Willsboro; a step-daughter, Ashlee Billings; two brothers, Richard Myers of Hague and James Smith; three sisters, Angela O’Hara and her companion Kyle Clemons of Putnam, Karen Jean Gannon, and Betty Ann Hotaling. He is also survived by four step-brothers, Kenny Swinton, Kevin Swinton, Eddie Swinton and Jack Swinton; and two nieces, Caitlin Myers and Anna Hayes.

Robert, we hope you are racing NASCARS and playing baseball as what your dreams were. You will be greatly missed, and remembered for your caring and loving heart.

Robert’s family would like to thank everyone who has ever made an impact and been there for the support of Robert in his time of need.

A Graveside Service and Memorial Service will take place at a later date at a time to be announced.

A Graveside Service and Memorial Service will take place at a later date at a time to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.