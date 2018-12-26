Yah know, there’s a saying, it’s a good day when you’re drinking your coffee, reading the morning paper, scanning the obituaries, and not seeing your name. Well, today is not a good day for me. I, Robert Russell Sweatt, was born August 25, 1949 and died December 21, 2018. I spent a lifetime in Lewis, N.Y. and the last two years in Keeseville, N.Y. I never liked reading, “family surrounded the bedside,” but I’m assuming my wife of 39 years, Ellen (Cassidy), was there. I know my kids, son Robert [Bob] (Alicia), daughters Sarah (Derrick) Hackett, Kate (Peter) McCormick, and Diana Sweatt (Gordon Costin) took turns at my bedside making sure I was nestled and snuggled in bed with visions of fishing, golf balls, and beer cans dancing in my head. From all my grandchildren, Taylor and Wyatt Hackett; Charlee Anne, Connor and Robert Sweatt; Jacqueline (Ellie) and Elizabeth McCormick, there surely arose a calming clatter. With this in mind, I’m relying on Taylor and Wyatt to tell tall tales about me to the young ones.

My parents Robert F. and Catherine predeceased me. In addition to my family already mentioned, I’m survived by a loving sister Sylvia (Jerry- deceased) McCoy, sister Cynthia (Michael) Pratt, and several nieces and nephews.

I served my community as a councilman for the town of Lewis, a member of the Elizabethtown-Lewis School board, and a member of the Elizabethtown Social Center board. For my professional career, I was a radiologic technician working at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital. I also did a stint at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Ray Brook as a contract technician. Then, to earn my keep, I chopped up wood into big ole heaps... you may have seen them as you drove by. From that time on I was known as, “The Wood Guy.”

Here’s a glimpse of what made me “me.” I started driving and racing midget cars as a youth with my father and uncles. My dad even built a race track at our house! I enjoyed fishing for trout at the farm and at Lincoln Pond. I loved flying around the golf course with my son at the wheel and signing up for 18 but playing 36. I loved running by myself but enjoyed having my kids at my side jaunting down the road or competing in local road races. Also, if there was anything that needed fixing, out came the duct tape, with a rip and a tear. One of my favorite pastimes was researching the Sweatt family genealogy with Sarah. We were able to trace our lineage back to England in the 1500’s. Something special to me was finding out about Civil War Edwin Sweatt who died and was buried at Andersonville Prison. I could go on and on with what I enjoyed like woodworking and models, building toys and beds, cross country skiing, swimming in the pool, crafting maple syrup outback in my shed, hiking the mountains, and being dragged all over the country to see the sites! But this is costing Ellen some money.

There are some folks I’d like to thank including: my physician Dr. Charles Moisan, Dr. Jan Duus for exceptional kindness and care, the staff of the Infusion Clinic at Elizabethtown Community Hospital, High Peaks Hospice, and lastly all the special people who have given unconditional support to Ellen and family, you know who you are!

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, December 28, 2018, from 2 to 4:30 PM at the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru. A Celebration Of Life will be held at 4:30 PM in the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel.

Finally, a quote from my favorite movie, life is “...little full, lotta sap.”

Instead of flowers, please pay it forward to the Lewis Fire Department, Elizabethtown-Lewis Ambulance Squad, and/or High Peaks Hospice.

