CROWN POINT/ GLOVERSVILLE | Robert Williams Patnode Sr. 92 years old passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born in Ticonderoga New York April 10, 1926, he was the son of the late Elmer E. And Margaret (Williams) Patnode.

Robert served his country during World War II as a staff sergeant in the US Army as a secretary during Nuremburg trials in Germany.

Robert was employed by International Paper Company in Ticonderoga for over 40 years. He retired in August 1985.

He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses September 1972. He was a devoted member of Ticonderoga Congregation then Gloversville Congregation until his passing. Bob’s love in his life was his family and friends. He was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Spending most of his years in Crown Point until the passing of his beloved Shirley when he moved to Gloversville to spend his remaining years with his son Joe and family. Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle to many.

Bob is predeceased by his wife Shirley, his parents Elmer and Margaret, and his brother Elmer otherwise known as Tony Jr and granddaughter Gabriel. Survivors include a son Joseph (Shirley) of Gloversville, New York and his son Robert Jr (Peggy) of Crown Point, New York and a daughter Marlene (Sam) Nadeau of Malone, NY. He has several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

At his request there are no services however a burial service will take place in Fairview Cemetery in the Spring.