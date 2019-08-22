TICONDEROGA | Robin Ann (Smith) Rodriguez, 64, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Cohoes, New York, August 1, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Eleanor (Rooker) Smith.

Robin was a resident of Ticonderoga for most of her life. She enjoyed camping, the New York Yankees, the New York Giants, sewing and doing crafts.

Her greatest enjoyment was her family.

She was the manager of Walmart’s Craft Department for 10 years.

Robin was pre-deceased by her husband of 28 years, Juan Rodriguez, Jr. on April 20, 2019.

Survivors include her nine children, Dennis LaFountain, Jr., Jodi Gutierrez, Buffy LaFountain, Andrew LaFountain, Deandra Courtright, Jeremy LaFountain, Arizona LaFountain, Juan Rodriguez III, and James Rodriguez; four sisters, Carlene Smith, Francene Granger, Penny teRiele, and Jenny Smith-Peters. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 noon at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Roger Richards will officiate.

Interment will follow at the family plot of the Meadow Knoll Cemetery of Putnam Station.

