KEENE | Robin Gail (Pelkey) Lawrence, 67, of Keene, died at home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from complications of lupus. She was born on December 1, 1951 at St. Clare’s Hospital in Schenectady, NY to Jean (Hickok) and Robert Pelkey.

You know you are in trouble when two specialists tell you it would be better if you had cancer, because they could try to treat that. The only thing they can do for lupus patients is to try to make you comfortable. This affects everyone; there is no known cause, and there is no treatment. The only certainty is DEATH. So, when you think about cancer, think about other diseases. Cancer and heart disease are not the only killers. By the way, in plain English, she DIED. As far as she knew, there was no textbook to study, so there is no way she could have “passed away”. Even if you do pass away, how do you get your grade? There was no expiration date stamped on her body – she checked! When did we get so afraid of the word that describes what happens to us all? Death – a good, honest word.

We hope she entered into the arms of the Lord when she died, but we aren’t too sure and neither was she. The last words she wished to share are: if you see something wrong, do something about it!

Robin worked for several years as a nurse at St. Peter’s Hospital and Albany County Skilled Nursing Facility. She also worked at Lawrence’s Service Station with her husband, Armand.

Robin is survived by her husband, Armand (Chick) Lawrence of Keene, NY; her son, Patrick (Jennifer) Lawrence of Georgia; beloved cousin and adopted daughter, Rose M. Van Wormer of Lake Placid, NY; beloved cousin Jimmy Hanlon and family; her beloved animals, Chloe, Farley, Jessie and Karma all of Keene, NY. Robin was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Joyce, and most of her other relatives, as well as beloved pets Amber, Gus, Fritz, Heathcliff, Ching, Jade, Koko, Louie, Mandy, Ozma and Topaz.

The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice for the care they have given to Robin over the last year, especially her volunteers, Elizabeth and Colleen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1 PM at St. Brendan’s Church in Keene, NY. The Rev. John Yonkovig will officiate. Robin’s last request was that bright colors be worn to her funeral, and men are to remove their hats at the door.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robin’s memory may be made to the ASPCA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com