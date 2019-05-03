MORIAH | Robin (Rob) Wayne Gregory, 57, of 4802 NYS Route 9N Westport passed away on May 1, 2019 at his home unexpectedly.

Born June 21st, 1961 in Ticonderoga, he was the son of Lillian Claudette (Sis Brace) Gregory and the late Delbert Gregory.

Rob was a kind man that always put others first, especially his grandchildren. He loved to spoil his grandchildren and enjoyed his time with family and friends. Rob worked at Frontier Town for a number of years and was very proud of those days. He also worked at Napa’s for several years. Some knew him as Napa Rob; always driving the truck with the big Napa hat on top. Rob always had a Napa hat on his head and a Genessee in his hand.

He leaves behind his wife Tammy Gregory of 37 years (Moriah), his daughters, Nicole (Rhett) Bessey of Derby, Vt., Jennifer (Adam) Bush of Ticonderoga, NY, and Brenda (Justin) Gregory of Port Henry, NY.

He is survived by his mother, Lillian Claudette Gregory, his sisters, Debbie (Victor) Mandy of Moriah, Madeline (Richard) Sheffer of Port Henry, Renee (Scott) DuRoss of Brunswick, Me; his brother Mark (Karen) Gregory of Mineville as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his father Delbert Gregory, his brothers, David Gregory, Lee Gregory and Curt Gregory; as well as his nephew Curtis Gregory Jr.

Rob loved his grandchildren most of all; Haileigh, Jaicob, Harper, Autumn, Edward, Maxwell and Leightyn.

Please make memorial donations to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.