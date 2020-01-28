HAGUE | Roderick L. Geer, a gifted, award-winning trade association executive, passed away on January 20, 2020. His funeral will take place at Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home in Ticonderoga, NY, on February 8, 2020. There will be a gathering at 10 a.m. with a Service at 11 a.m.

He was born in Syracuse, New York, the youngest of seven children. He graduated from Syracuse University and, while still a student, became the founding director of Independent Mutual Agents, a New York State trade association for independent insurance agents. This marked the beginning of a luminous career in association management.

His Award-Winning Career

He added the associations in New Jersey and Connecticut to New York and grew all three dramatically. He thereafter became Executive Director of the prestigious Million Dollar Roundtable, growing its global membership of the top life insurance producers and estate planners, headquartered in Chicago for 20 years. He was the recipient of multiple awards in association management for innovation and achievement from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE). He was Chairman of ASAE in 1988-89 and met several U.S. Presidents, including Gerald Ford, who he met in the White House. Well into his forties he acquired the designation of Certified Life Underwriter, or CLU, solely to expand his own knowledge of his field. He was recognized across the United States as a leader and innovator in the field of association management and was known for his masterful speech writing abilities.

He finished his career as Chief of Staff for Prudential Insurance Company at its corporate headquarters in Newark, N.J.

His Love of Lake George

He loved Lake George, calling it "Golden Pond" and spent his summers for over 20 years in Forest Bay in Hague, N.Y. He and his family have been on the lake for 60 years, starting with a small cabin cruiser, exploring the beauty of the lake.

He was the happiest on Golden Pond and greeted people in a way that honored his Irish heritage, "Top of the morning to you." The response he taught everyone was, "and the rest of the day to you."

Devotion to family

He was a devoted husband to Mynema Geer for 72 years of marriage and devoted father to his three children. He leaves behind his son, John S. Geer and his daughter, Lila Geer York. His beloved daughter, Cheryl Geer Alexander, passed on October 12, 2018. He also leaves behind his daughter-in-law Jennifer Geer & son-in-law, Michael Alexander; and his grandchildren, Roderick Geer, Elizabeth Alexander, Christopher Alexander and Matthew Alexander.

