Ronald F Smith, 81 of Moriah NY passed away peacefully at the VNA Respite Home in Colchester, VT on June 7, 2019 with his family by his side after a short illness.

Ronald was born in Moriah NY on January 26, 1938 to William and Nellie Oliver Smith.

Ronald served in the US Army from 1954-1959, after the Army he was employed by the Lozier Corporation. He had a long steady career with this company until retirement. He married Jean Ashline in March of 1978, was married for 26 years until Jean passed in 2004.

Ronald enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his cat Rusty; he had a passion for tractors, trucks, guns and woodworking. He enjoyed taking long rides especially to the Bridge Dinner in Addison, where he was considered “a regular.”

Ronald is survived by his 3 sons and 2 step-daughters, Ronald Smith of Lake Placid NY, Peter and his wife Susan Smith of Fort Lauderdale Florida, Tim Smith of Saranac Lake NY, Tina and her husband Ron Hatin of Palm Harbor Florida and Kim Rule of Plattsburgh NY, his sister Joan Boyea and her husband Jack, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ronald is predeceased in death by his wife Jean Ashline Smith, brothers Roger and Robert Smith and his parents William and Nellie Oliver Smith.

Ronald will be remembered by his sense of humor, his love for his family, friends and his cat Rusty and his ability to always guide his children with his vast history and knowledge of life.

At Ronald’s request, there will be no memorial services. Burial will be held at the Essex County Veterans Cemetery in Essex County New York.