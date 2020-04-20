1930 - April 15, 2020

ELIZABEHTOWN | PUEBLO, CO- Ronald M. McCredie, 89 passed awayApril 15, 2020. He was a 1948 graduateof Elizabethtown-Lewis Central Schoolin Elizabethtown, New York. He was a KoreanWar Veteran and served 20 years in the Air Force.He worked for 10 years at the TransportationTest Center in Pueblo, CO. Preceded in death by his wife, Sara; and survived by his two sons, Patrick and Michael; step daughter,Rita; and his sister, Beverly Allen. He has chosen to donate his whole body to Science Care, therefore, no formal services.