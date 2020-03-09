CHAZY | Ronald V. LaPointe, 81, of the Ratta Rd., passed away Saturday March 7, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Chazy on January 8, 1939 the son of David D. and Irene (Poissant) LaPointe.

Ronald was a Lineman for the NY Telephone Company for 36 years, retiring in June of 1994. He married Audrey (Aubin)in Plattsburgh on October 25, 1958.

Ronald was a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Chazy.

Survivors include, his son, Victor J. LaPointe of Cadyville; two daughters, Pamela and Robert C. Thibault of Chazy, Irene and Francis L. Garrow III of Chazy; a brother Daniel LaPointe (Sandra) of Chazy; two sisters, Lillian Reynolds of Peru, Carol Dragon (Bruce) of Martinez GA; Sister in-law Betty Bombard of Ausable; grandchildren, Luke and Mark LaPointe, Jessica and Ali Thibault and Dylan Garrow; several nieces and nephews.

Ronald was predeceased by his parents, his wife Audrey, brothers David LaPointe Jr, his twin Donald LaPointe and grandson Francis Garrow IV.

A memorial service will be held Thursday March 12 at Sacred Heart Church in Chazy. A reception will follow at Sacred Heart Church Hall.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.rwwalkerfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the R.W. Walker Funeral Home, 69 Court Street, Plattsburgh, NY.