CHAMPLAIN | Roy Dennis Perrea passed away unexpectedly on 12/07/2019 at the age of 65, Born 07/28/1954.

Roy was a good person and lived in Champlain NY most of his life and was very independent. People could always find him at local yard sales as a past time. He had a good eye and collected many nice things.

Pre-deceased by parents, Patrick Perrea & Alice Landry-Perrea and sister Jeanine Major- O ' Lena and brothers Philip Major, Eugene Major, William Major, Mike Perrea.

Survived by brothers Marcel Major, Henry Major and wife Carol Major, Emile Major, Paul Major and wife Mai Major , Allen Perrea and wife Brenda Perrea, Arthur Perrea and wife Erlinda Perrea.

There will be no services but there will be a get together in Spring/ Summer for him .

In lieu of flowers , Please help someone one in need.

He will be missed.

From all our loving families, God Bless and he RIP.