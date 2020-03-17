CROWN POINT | Ruth Marilyn Sergeant Spaulding, formerly of Crown Point, NY passed peacefully early morning February 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Amsterdam, NY. Ruth was just two weeks shy of her 92nd birthday, born March 9, 1928 to Edmund and Veda (Grimes) Sergeant. Her father worked for former Vermont Governor Percival Clement and she was born in the caretaker's house of the Clementwood Estate in Rutland, VT. Although she lived nearly all of her life in NY State, Ruth proudly considered herself a Vermonter.

In June 1947, she married Herbert Spaulding and they were married for 68 1/2 years until his passing on January 1, 2016. Together they raised three children Richard, Douglas and Vicki. In 1954 they purchased the GLF, later known as Crown Point Agway in partnership with Herbert's father Edgar "Ned" Spaulding. Through the years Ruth worked picking apples, at the Crown Point Bank, Crown Point Drive-In, Crown Point Central School and then as the bookkeeper of Crown Point Agway until they sold their business and retired in 2000. She also was a bookkeeper for several years for both her brother-in-law Tom at Wadhams Agway and for her son Douglas at Ticonderoga Agway. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader and Treasurer of the White Church and White Church Cemetery.

Ruth was a marvel to behold operating an adding machine. Her fingers would fly over the rows of numbers, pressing down on each number key and then pulling the handle in rapid succession with a large mound of adding machine tape piling up on the floor around her. It was very important to her that she balanced her ledgers to the penny. Although a good bookkeeper, where she excelled was in creativity. She could host a baby shower, Cub Scout pack meeting, Christmas or Anniversary party or other event like no one else. These parties were a combination of skits, handmade costumes, special table favors and always included something unexpected, different and fun. She was just as creative with her halloween costumes, parade floats, thoughtful gift giving and anything else that she put her hand and mind to, all done with the desire to find, create and give just the right thing to please someone.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband Herbert, son Douglas, brother Malcolm Sergeant, sisters June Mero and Jean Sprague, nephew David Sergeant and niece Lori Vogel. She is survived by son Richard (Pamela) Spaulding of North Bangor, NY, daughter-in-law Angie Spaulding of Ticonderoga, NY and daughter Vicki (Patrick) Arceri of Northville, NY. Nephews Derek (Loni) Sprague and Edmund Sergeant. Nieces Diane Lashway, Jeanne LeClaire, Joni (Dwight) Burkett, Valerie Mero, Holly Behr, Linda (John) Medeiros and Nancy (Gene) Knott. Brother-in-laws Harold (Nancy) Spaulding and Thomas (Donna) Spaulding and Sister-in-law Nancy (Steve) MacKay. Six Grandchildren: Eric (Heidi) Spaulding, Kevin (Shari) Spaulding, Tammie (Al) Montoya, Tara (Seth) Celotti, Katie (Nathan) St. Pierre and Veronica Arceri. Nine Great Grandchildren: Eric Jr., Jayson, McKenna, Brady and Kayla Spaulding, Avja and Gabriel Montoya, Reese Celotti and Harper St. Pierre.

Please join us, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 12:30 pm for a Celebration of the Life Service at the White Church in Crown Point and luncheon picnic reception following at the Lincoln Pond State Campsite Pavilion. Remembrances can be left online at www. northvillefuneralservice.com.