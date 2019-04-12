SANDIE TOMPKINS NOLAN

Sandie Lee Tompkins Nolan, “Peanut”, 52 of Watervliet, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord in eternal life on April 11, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany, NY, surrounded by family.

Sandie was born to Richard E. Tompkins, Sr. and Lynne B. (Putnam) Tompkins on May 11, 1966 in Keene, New Hampshire.

Sandie attended and graduated from Moriah Central School in Port Henry, NY and Hudson Valley Community College. She was a preschool daycare assistant and a NYS licensed Nail Technician in Albany, NY. Her most treasured enjoyments were spending time with her grandchildren, remaining active in her church at Grace Fellowship, country and Christian music, and the simple tranquility of nature.

Dedicated mother of three surviving sons, Sean and his wife Hannah (Nightingale) Nolan of Albany, NY; Shaine Nolan and his partner, Heather Williams, of Troy, NY; Ryan Tompkins and his partner, Nicole Davis, of Boston, MA; and her daughterly friend and mother of two of her grandchildren, Jessica Lynn Hartley of Clifton Park, NY. Loving grandmother to seven grandchildren; Jasmine (Nolan) and Jayce (Hartley-Nolan); Knox, Hazel, and Ransom (Nolan); and Jameson and Samson (Nolan).

In addition to her surviving parents is her sister Robin Tompkins and her husband Clay Dingman of Scotia, NY; her brother Richard Tompkins, Jr. of Moriah, NY: and a life-time friend Grant Sacca and his partner Kathy Stein of Loudonville, NY; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

There will be no calling hours as Sandie was an organ donor and her ashes will be distributed thereafter. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lake Champlain Bible Fellowship in Port Henry, NY. Her son, and minister, Sean Nolan will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandie’s memory to the Alpha Pregnancy Care Center 967 Albany St, Schenectady, NY 12307