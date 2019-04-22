TICONDEROGA | Sandra M. Trudeau, 71, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Her loving husband Ernest, her son Ernest (Joanne), her daughter Marci (Manuel) and her brother Richard Slater were by her side.

Born on December 23, 1947 in Whiting, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late John and Ida Waite. Sandy was raised by the late Richard and Florence Slater of Ticonderoga.

Growing up, Sandy was involved with the Drum and Bugle Corps, a Den Mother, and for a few years with the Ticonderoga Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary.

Sandy worked at the P & C Market for nineteen years in the meat department and as Deli Manager until the store closed. She also worked at Simmons in Vermont, the Sagamore Resort, Silver Bay YMCA and Moses-Ludington Hospital in the Dietary Department, until her retirement.

In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her sisters, Audrey Bowen and Frances Chandler and her brother, David Slater.

Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Ernest L. Trudeau; her daughter, Babette Cossey (Dan); her son, Ernest R. Trudeau (Joanne) and her daughter, Marci Huestis (Manuel Upton); her four grandchildren - Derek Fuller (Jessica) and their five children; Caleb Huestis (fiancée Ashley Craig), Elizabeth Harrington (Christian) and their two children, Evan and Aleena; and Meagan Upton (Ben). She is also survived by her brothers, Richard Slater, Kenneth Waite, Jack Waite, Chris Waite, Sydney Waite and Wally Waite; and her sisters, Patricia Brennan, Barbara Hawver, Kathy Briggs, Rita Lockes and Patricia Boyle.

Sandy enjoyed spending time playing cards with her husband and their best friends, Dave and Sue Landers and Leonard and Sally David.

Sandy loved spending time with her family and friends and countless hours cooking and baking. She was famous for her pumpkin rolls, buckeyes and molasses cookies. She loved to go hunting and fishing. She had a loving passion for all and any animals, especially her two cats, Mickey and Minnie. One of Sandy’s favorite pastimes was going to the casino with her husband and Pat, Dot and Beverly. She had a huge heart and loved everyone that she came in contact with.

Sandy’s family would like to send a huge Thank You to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad, her aide, Linda Hansen, her nurses, Julie Charboneau and Cristi Palmer, and last but not least to Peter Borho for his on-call assistance.

As per Sandy’s wishes, there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 25, any time after 3:00 p.m. at the home of Ernest and Sandra.

Donations in memory of Sandra M. Trudeau, may be made to the Westport SPCA, High Peaks Hospice, C.R. Wood Cancer Center, the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad or the North Country Home Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com