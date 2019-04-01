Sharon “Pixie” (Fleming) O’Hara, 73, of Ticonderoga passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 at her home in Bradenton, Florida surrounded by her family. Born in Ticonderoga, New York on October 13, 1945 she was the daughter of the late James and Julia (Osier) Fleming. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Sandra Gunning and her brother in law Robert Lynn O’Hara.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 50 years Charles O’Hara, their cat Scooter, her daughter Lesli Geiser and her husband Joe, her son Anthony O’Hara and his wife Marie, their children Toni-Marie O’Hara (Brian Miclette) and Jake (Heather) O’Hara, her daughter Annette O’Hara and her husband Michael Tubbs, their son Nikolai Tubbs, four great grandchildren Brayden, Jayce, Devlyn and Jenevieve, her siblings Norman O’Hara, Jerry (Donna) Fleming, Grant (Carmen) Fleming, brother’s in law Tom Gunning, David “Mick” (Dona) O’Hara, sister’s in law Laura O’Hara and Joanne (Larry) Drinkwine, many niece, nephews and cousins.

Sharon graduated from Ticonderoga High School in 1961 and went right into the administrative work world. She and Chuck built their dream home on Chilson Hill in 1971 with the help of her Dad James Fleming and her Uncles Roy and Bill Fleming, She loved spending time with her family, especially those grand babies and friends here in Ticonderoga as well as her friends in the Floridana Park in Florida where she enjoyed the laughs and stories during the Margarita block parties. She enjoyed road trips with her daughters, having family get together’s, reading and often joked when she was half way through a book she needed to be looking for the next one. She enjoyed watching Nascar, flower gardening and volunteering for the Chilson Volunteer Fire Department.

Sharon retired in 2015 as the principal’s secretary after 48 years of service to the Ticonderoga Central School. During that time she saw many principals come and go while she held steadfast at the helm which gave her the abundant knowledge of how the school ran. It is said that for this reason she earned the title as “The Boss’s Boss”. Sharon was a smiling face, always willing to help faculty, students and parents our and with that same smile and grace would set you straight! Battling ovarian cancer for ten years was a testament to her faith, strength, and perseverance and for that we will always admire and love her. Sharon loved her family fiercely and made it a requirement that we never stop laughing as it truly is the best medicine. She gave us many memories to hold and cherish. We are sure that in Heaven she is reuniting with all those that have passed prior and are sure that she might even give her sister Sandy the chance to be “The Chief” now.

As per Sharon’s wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Sharon E. O’Hara Scholarship fund through the Ticonderoga Central School 5 Calkins Place Ticonderoga, New York 12883.