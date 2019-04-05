TICONDEROGA | Sharon Frances Towne, 80, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Elderwood Village Nursing Home of Ticonderoga.

Born in Ticonderoga, February 10, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Sherman and Marguerite (Bevins) Balding.

Sharon was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga.

She was the wife of the late Melverne Towne.

Survivors include one son, Dennis S. Towne and his wife, Candy of Ticonderoga; one daughter, Leslie L. (Towne) Bain and her husband, Richard of Putnam Station; three grandchildren, Seth Towne (Ashlee), Amelia Towne and Dennis Towne, Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Katy Towne: and one cousin, Douglas Bevins and his wife, Adele and their son, Scott of West Hartford, CT.

She was pre-deceased by one great-grandson, Rhyan Towne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Howard J. Venette, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will take place at a later date at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

Donations in Sharon’s memory may be made to the North Country SPCA, P.O. Box 55, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.

Sharon’s family would like to thank the staff of the Elderwood Nursing Home for the excellent care that she received.