MALVERNE and ELIZABETHTOWN, NY | SHEBY, MORRIS “Moe” on April 7th. Partner of Bill Bergin, beloved brother of Ricky/Alan Dindas and Sharon Sheby/Al Sobol, loving and dear uncle to Lauren & David Sturm and Jonathan Dindas. Resident of Malverne and Elizabethtown, NY. Kind person loved by many. Will be remembered as an outstanding teacher and avid golfer. Death from complications of COVID-19. Due to current virus regulations there will be no chapel service. Interment was on 4/10 at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY