TICONDEROGA | Sheila Joan Bennett, 79, of Ticonderoga, passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Ticonderoga, March 2, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Donald Sr. and Pauline (Coley) Clark.

Sheila was a lifetime Ticonderoga area resident.

She and her husband, Myron Bennett, owned and operated a Saw Mill in Penfield for many years.

Through the years she was employed in the Deli department of Grand Union and Planned Parenthood, both of Ticonderoga.

Survivors include one brother, Neil R. Coley and his wife, Elizabeth of Ticonderoga; one step-sister, Sally O’Dell of Ticonderoga; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also pre-deceased by two brothers, Donald Clark Jr. and Ronny Clark; one sister, Judith Stacy; one step-sister, Donna Hargett; and one step-brother, Joseph Coley.

A private graveside service will take place at the family plot of the Ironville Cemetery of Crown Point.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com